With the series hanging in the balance, India and England will face each other in the third Test which will be a Day-Night game. The clash will be played at the Sardar Patel (Motera) Stadium starting from February 24, 2021 (Wednesday). This will be India’s first game at the venue since it was renovated in early 2020. So ahead of the pink-ball test, here is everything you need to know. Virat Kohli Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Indian Captain’s Comical Expressions During IND vs ENG 2nd Test.

England started on the front foot, winning the opening Test while Indian bounced back in the second game, winning comfortably and leveling the series 1-1. So both sides will be looking to record another victory as a place in the finals of the ICC Test Championship is up for grabs. The teams welcome back some crucial players for the remaining two games. India vs England 2021: World’s Largest Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad Gears Up To Welcome Cricket Fans.

When is India vs England, 3rd Test 2021? (Know Date and Time)

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 is scheduled to start on February 24, 2021 (Wednesday). This will be a day-night Test and has a start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where Will India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 Be Played?

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 will be played at the Sardar Patel (Motera) Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the first international game of the Indian team at the venue since its renovation was completed in February 2020.

Where to Watch India vs England, 3rd Test 2021?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the England tour of India 2021 and will telecast the game live on their channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

