Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni hung their boots together and the two shared the post on same on their respective social media accounts. While MS Dhoni shared a video of the same with a song, ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ and Suresh Raina posted the image of the same. The left-hander for the first time spilt the beans on their retirement and said that they hugged and cried a lot. Raina went on to say that Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma reached Ranchi on August 14, 2020 and they went on to pick MS Dhoni. Suresh Raina Pens Emotional Note After Retirement With a Beautiful Video on ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’ Song, Says ‘Cricket Runs Through My Veins’ (View Post).

“After announcing our retirement, we hugged and cried a lot. I, Piyush, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn sat together after that, talked about our careers and our relationship. We partied during the night,” Raina said during an interview. He went on to say that the two had decided to hang his boots on August 15, 2020. While MS Dhoni, donned the number seven jersey and Suresh Raina wore jersey number three. This was an ideal occasion for both the hang their boots since it was 73 years that India got independent. Dhoni had put up an emotional post, whereas Raina said that he was following MAhi's footsteps.

Dhoni was last seen donning the Indian colours for the last time in CWC 2019 and had been on a sabbatical for an undisclosed period of time. He played for the last time against New Zealand. Whereas, Suresh Raina had played their last ODI in July 2018 against England in England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).