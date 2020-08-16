A day after announcing retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina took to his Instagram page and shared a heartfelt note for his fans. The 33-year-old expressed his love for cricket and revealed that he has ‘mixed feelings’ while announcing retirement. Raina threw light on his sensational career and recalled his journey from street cricket to the national team. The 2011-World Cup winner also mentioned that cricket runs in his veins and there hasn’t been a day when he didn’t think about the game. He also thanked his family members, loved ones and MS Dhoni for supporting his throughout his career. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships.

While sharing the emotional note on the picture-sharing website, Raina shared a compilation video over the song ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’ which had the clips of some of the glorious moments of his career. The 3:47-minute video included Raina’s debut match, 2011 World Cup glory and many candid moments with MS Dhoni. Cricket fans were touched after coming across the emotional video as they filled the comment section with praises. In fact, the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also reacted to the post and showered blessings on the southpaw. Without further ado, let’s look at the post. Suresh Raina Family Pics With Wife Priyanka, Daughter Gracia & Son Rio.

Watch Video:

Raina’s retirement came just a few minutes after Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket. Fans were in shocked but they celebrated the success of the legendary duo by paying tributes to them. Well, the two swashbuckling batsmen might not wear the national jersey again. However, they’ll continue to showcase their blitzes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The marquee tournament will get underway on September 19 in UAE and it will be interesting to see if Dhoni and Raina can guide the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title or not.

