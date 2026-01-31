Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Third Indian Batter To Complete 3000 T20I Runs After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav joins the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an exclusive club of Indian cricketers who have managed to breach the 3000-run mark in T20Is for the nation
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made history on 31 January, becoming only the third Indian batter to reach 3,000 runs in T20Is during the ongoing IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026. Yadav joins the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an exclusive club of Indian cricketers who have managed to breach the 3000-run mark in T20Is for the nation. By reaching 3,000 runs in his 98th innings, Suryakumar has become the second-fastest Indian to hit the mark, trailing only Virat Kohli. Overall, Yadav became the 12th player to have crossed the 3,000-run threshold in T20Is. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2026.
Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite Indian T20I Batting List
Make that 3⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20I runs and counting for Captain Suryakumar Yadav 🔥🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/AwZfWUTBGi#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ll3YVufvlS
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2026
India’s T20I Run Charts
Suryakumar now sits firmly as India’s third-highest run-scorer in the format. While Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs) remain well ahead at the top of the all-time Indian list, Yadav’s superior strike rate of over 164 highlights his unique role as the team's primary aggressor.
T20Is Runs For India
|Batter
|Matches
|Innings
|Total Runs
|Strike Rate
|100s / 50s
|Rohit Sharma
|159
|151
|4,231
|140.89
|5 / 32
|Virat Kohli
|125
|117
|4,188
|137.04
|1 / 38
|Suryakumar Yadav
|104*
|98*
|3,000+
|164.74
|4 / 23
The milestone marks the culmination of a successful individual series for Yadav. Before this tour, he had gone 23 innings without a half-century. However, explosive knocks of 82 in Raipur* and 57 in Guwahati* proved he has regained the 360-degree strokeplay that made him the world’s top-ranked T20I batter for two consecutive years.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).