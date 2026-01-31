India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India and New Zealand are set to face off on 31 January, in the fifth and final T20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium. You Can Find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here. With India already holding an unassailable 3-1 lead, the series is technically decided; however, the fixture serves as the definitive final rehearsal before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins next week. Following a 50-run defeat in the fourth match, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be eager to regain momentum in front of a passionate sell-out crowd in Kerala. Is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The narrative of today's match is dominated by local favourite Sanju Samson. Despite being earmarked as India's primary opener for the upcoming World Cup, Samson has struggled for consistency during this series, managing only 40 runs across four innings.

Playing at his home ground, the pressure is on the Kerala batter to silence critics. With Ishan Kishan recovered from a minor niggle and waiting in the wings, the team management faces a critical selection dilemma: whether to persist with Samson or return to the Kishan-Abhishek Sharma pairing at the top of the order. IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 Preview: Sanju Samson Under Spotlight As India Targets Series Finale Win Against New Zealand.

The Black Caps, captained by Mitchell Santner, arrive in Thiruvananthapuram buoyed by their clinical 50-run win in the fourth T20I. That victory snapped a three-match losing streak and exposed vulnerabilities in India's middle order.

New Zealand's squad has been further bolstered by the arrival of Finn Allen, fresh from a successful stint in the Big Bash League. The visitors are likely to pair him with Devon Conway to provide an aggressive start, while Tim Seifert, the standout performer in the previous game, remains a key threat in the middle overs.

Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes