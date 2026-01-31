India wrap up the series 4-1, could have been 5-0 if not for the team experimenting in the fourth T20I. The IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 saw the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh take centre stage. Kishan scored his maiden T20I ton, while Singh claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the format, which is the fourth time in Indian T20I history that such a feat has been achieved in a single match. Finn Allen scared India with his sensational knock of 83 off 30, but Axar Patel, with his three-wicket haul, stopped Black Caps' march.
OUT! Rinku Singh manages to bring an end to Ish Sodhi's entertaining innings. Sodhi wanted to slap the short ball, but ended up handing a catch at point. New Zealand is all out for 225 as India win match by 46 runs, and claim series 4-1.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh completes his five-wicket haul. Daryl Mitchell gets his stumps rattled, having missed his reverse sweep to a yorker-length ball. A maiden T20I five-wicket haul for Arshdeep Singh.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh has the last laugh against Kyle Jamieson, who managed to hit back-to-back fours on the first two balls. Jamieson went quite early into the shot, which ensured the ball took an edge and crash into the stumps.
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy comes into the attack and produces a wicket. A googly does the trick for Chakaravarthy, with Bevon Jacobs failing to read the ball and getting himself bowled for 7.
The fall of wickets have hampered New Zealand's chase, despite Finn Allen giving the Black Caps a sensational start. The spinners did strangle New Zealand batters; however, Jasprit Bumrah's lack of form will be a cause of concern for India heading into T20 World Cup.
OUT! Arsheep Singh gets his second wicket of the over, and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has to walk back for a 2-ball duck. A short ball did the trick for Singh, with Santner falling after playing a mistimed pull short.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh comes into his second spell and manages to instantly get a wicket. Rachin Ravindra, looking to up the ante, falls to a miscued shot towards leg-side, sees the batter hand a simple catch for a 17-ball 30.
OUT! Axar Patel back into the XI, and is making the ball talk. Patel dismisses the dangerous Glenn Phillips, who wanted to go big, but ended up with a skier, which Rinku Singh caught hold of at long-on.
India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India and New Zealand are set to face off on 31 January, in the fifth and final T20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium. You Can Find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here. With India already holding an unassailable 3-1 lead, the series is technically decided; however, the fixture serves as the definitive final rehearsal before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins next week. Following a 50-run defeat in the fourth match, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be eager to regain momentum in front of a passionate sell-out crowd in Kerala. Is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
The narrative of today's match is dominated by local favourite Sanju Samson. Despite being earmarked as India's primary opener for the upcoming World Cup, Samson has struggled for consistency during this series, managing only 40 runs across four innings.
Playing at his home ground, the pressure is on the Kerala batter to silence critics. With Ishan Kishan recovered from a minor niggle and waiting in the wings, the team management faces a critical selection dilemma: whether to persist with Samson or return to the Kishan-Abhishek Sharma pairing at the top of the order. IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 Preview: Sanju Samson Under Spotlight As India Targets Series Finale Win Against New Zealand.
The Black Caps, captained by Mitchell Santner, arrive in Thiruvananthapuram buoyed by their clinical 50-run win in the fourth T20I. That victory snapped a three-match losing streak and exposed vulnerabilities in India's middle order.
New Zealand's squad has been further bolstered by the arrival of Finn Allen, fresh from a successful stint in the Big Bash League. The visitors are likely to pair him with Devon Conway to provide an aggressive start, while Tim Seifert, the standout performer in the previous game, remains a key threat in the middle overs.
Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes