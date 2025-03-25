Tamim Iqbal has shared his reaction for the first time since suffering a heart attack. The former Bangladesh national cricket team captain had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment after his heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match and underwent angioplasty. He was kept under observation and later, had regained consciousness. In a Facebook post, the former Bangladesh cricketer thanked everyone who supported him and prayed for him in the distressing time. Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Fans Wish Speedy Recovery to Former Bangladesh National Cricket Team Captain.

In the post written in Bengali, he stated, "The heartbeat is what keeps us alive. But this vibe can cease without any announcement — we repeatedly forget this. Did I know what was going to happen to me when I started the day yesterday? I have returned with the infinite mercy of Allah and everyone's prayers. I'm lucky, I had some amazing people by my side during this crisis, whose discretion and tireless efforts I've overcome this crisis. Some events remind us of reality, how short life really is. I can't do anything else in this short life, let everyone stand by each other in trouble—that's my request. I express my heartfelt gratitude and love to all of you. Everyone pray for me and my family. I am Tamim Iqbal nothing without your love." The 36-year-old mentioned an incident where he met a fan whose father could not undergo heart surgery. He also urged fans to help each other in trouble. Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Former Bangladesh Captain Undergoes Angioplasty in Dhaka Hospital.

Tamim Iqbal's First Reaction For the First Time Since Heart Attack

Several Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials also rushed to the hospital to visit Tamim Iqbal after he was rushed for treatment. The former Bangladesh captain announced his retirement from international cricket in 2025 before the ICC Champions Trophy. He featured for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where he smashed 413 runs in 14 matches and won the title for the second consecutive time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).