Former Bangladesh national cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal, currently aged 36 years, suffered a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match today, on March 24. After receiving initial on-field treatment, the player was rushed to the hospital, where medical professionals performed an angioplasty treatment. The player remains under critical care in the hospital, as fans look worried about the Bangladesh international's health issue. Prayers and wishes for Tamim Iqbal flooded the internet following the news of the attack. Below are some fan wishes, and prayers for a safe and speedy recovery of the Bangladesh cricket team batsman. Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Speedy Recovery to Former Bangladesh Captain After His Hospitalisation.

Urge to "Stay Strong":

Get well soon, @TamimOfficial28 Vai! The entire cricketing world is praying for your speedy recovery. Stay strong!#TamimIqbal — Rudro Debnath (@itsRudro27) March 24, 2025

Prayers For a "Long Healthy Life":

Prayers for #tamimiqbal. Get well soon, brother. Our prayers are with you. May Allah Give You a long healthy life 🙏@TamimOfficial28 — Ammar Khan (@Ammar4Khan) March 24, 2025

Wishes For a "Speedy Recovery":

Wishing Tamim Iqbal a very speedy recovery. One of the most elegant opening batters ODI cricket has seen. 🙏 — Udit (@Merovaeous) March 24, 2025

Blessings of the "Holy Month of Ramadan":

Tamim Iqbal suffered a heart attack while playing a game in the ongoing DPL. The entire nation is praying for you. Through the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, may Almighty Allah grant you overall well-being. Get Well Soon @TamimOfficial28 Bhai! 🤎 — Md Asiqul Islam🏏 (@MdAsiqulIslam6) March 24, 2025

"Shocked":

Shocked to know about Tamim Iqbal suffering a heart attack. Hope he's fine soon. Life's unpredictable — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)