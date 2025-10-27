Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced a strong 15-member South Africa national cricket team squad for the upcoming IND vs SA Test series 2025, which sees the return of WTC 2025 winning captain Temba Bavuma. Bavuma is making a comeback into the squad, having missed the recently concluded two-match series in Pakistan due to a left calf strain, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Test squad is rather spin-heavy, with the selection committee opting for as many as three spinners, with Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, and Simon Harmer all included. The side includes experienced players like Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen, and sees a plethora of young talents such as Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Tony de Zorzi, amongst others. The IND vs SA Test series 2025 begins from November 14, with the first match taking place in Kolkata. IND vs SA 2025: Rishabh Pant To Lead India A in Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A

South Africa Name 15-Member Squad for India Tour

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The South African Men’s selection panel has announced the 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against India from 14 - 26 November in the subcontinent. Test captain Temba Bavuma returns to the side after missing the recent Pakistan Test series… pic.twitter.com/dOGTELaXUu — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)