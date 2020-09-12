Former shooting World Champion and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Tejaswini Sawant celebrates 40th birthday on September 12, 2020 (Saturday). She could be making her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games next year. Tejaswini clinched an Olympic quota by finishing fourth in women’s 50m 3 position rifle at the Asian Shooting Championships. She became the 12th shooter from the country to bag an Olympic quota. As Tejaswini celebrates her 40th birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about the veteran shooter as she chases her Olympic dream. Tokyo Olympics: Summer Olympic Games 2020 Will Take Place 'With or Without COVID-19,' Says IOC Vice-President John Coates.

Tejaswini was born to a Navy officer Ravindra Sawant and Sunita in Kolhapur and started shooting under Kuheli Gangulee. She also trained under Jaisingh Kusale in Kolhapur. Tejaswini first burst into the limelight at the ninth South Asian Sports Federation Games in 2004 where she helped India clinch the gold medal. She next won two gold medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle pairs. She has gone on to win several laurels for the country. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about the shooter.

Tejaswini Sawant was born to Navy officer Ravindra Sawant and Sunita in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on September 12, 1980

She won two gold medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Her medals came in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle pairs

Sawant was the first Indian woman to become a world champion in 50m rifle prone

She won the gold medal at 2010 World Championships in Munich with a record-equalling score in 50m Rifle Prone Event

In 2018, she set a Commonwealth Games record with a gold medal win in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Event

Tejaswini Scored 457.9 in the final of 50m Rifle 3 Positions to a set an all-time Games record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

She also won a bronze medal at the 2009 ISSF World Cup in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Event

Tejaswini Sawant also three silver and a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games

Despite her World Championship gold and three Commonwealth Games medals, Sawant is yet to make her debut at the Olympics. She is married to popular bodybuilder Sameer Darekar since 2016. she was awarded the prestigious Arjuna award in 2011.

