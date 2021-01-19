As India marched around The Gabba, clapped and cheered on, holding the national flag high with Rishabh Pant still padded, with captain Ajinkya Rahane still in command, with Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan taking turns to fly the tricolour, fans rewinded back to 2015 when Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the India A and U19 teams. Dravid, of course, wasn’t here at the Gabba but most of these boys, who fought back adversaries to triumph Australia in their own yard, were his wards. Players he had nurtured, trusted and taken under his wings during his stint with the national junior teams. Twitterati Want Ajinkya Rahane to Replace Virat Kohli As Indian Test Team Captain Permanently After Series Win Against Australia (See Reactions).

Dravid, after being appointed to the post, initiated and developed several programmes and encouraged the Indian cricket board to organise more first-class tours for the junior teams. India A have played 52 first-class matches in the last decade, the most by any teams. Among those players in the current India side, Mohammed Siraj played 15 India A matches before making his debut. Navdeep Saini 14, Hanuma Vihari 12, Mayank Agarwal 10, Shubman Gill 8, Prithvi Shaw 5 and Rishabh Pant 4. Most of those came under Dravid’s tenure before he was appointed the NCA head last year. Rishabh Pant Leads Team India's Victory March With National Flag At The Gabba Following Test Series Win Over Australia (Watch Video).

Fans did not forget to thank the great man for his continuous contribution to Indian cricket despite retiring from the game in 2012. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Prithvi Shaw also played under Dravid during their India U19 days. Dravid played a great role in developing the cricket of these youngsters. Here is how Twitter remembered and thanked Rahul Dravid post India's historic series win.

Rahul Dravid is the Man Behind the Rise of All These Players

He is NOT on Twitter but #RahulDravid is the man behind the rise of all these players at National Cricket Academy and India `A' : Gill, Shardul, Sundar, Siraj, Saini, Pant...Let us hail Dravid the astute cricket mind even as we celebrate the feat Down Under🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) January 19, 2021

A Silent Guardian...

In an office at the NCA in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid must be watching and feeling proud of the India A and India U19 programs he's developed, which gave India their depth. Then, he'll quietly get back to work planning the next series. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 19, 2021

Rahul Dravid - the Real Man of the Series

Real man of the series - Rahul Dravid. Building such a great bench strength through India A. Moulded in his personality - grit, resilience and immense self belief!! — Mandar Dandekar (@MandarDandekar) January 19, 2021

Quiet Thanks to Rahul Dravid

If India is still able to put out a reasonable team, we should applaud the 'A' tours over the last 3-4 years. Without them, the gap between fc and international cricket would have been very tough to bridge. Quiet thanks to Rahul Dravid too for the finishing school he has been. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

Shades of the Wall in These Players

Can we take a moment to thank Rahul Dravid for all that he's doing for Indian Cricket? The resilience that the youngsters have shown had shades of The Wall. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest #dravid — Dr. Smriti (@dentist_chick) January 19, 2021

Because He is a Watchful Protector

"Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight" Congratulations India. #AUSvsIND #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/k56tYtJw91 — Priyangshu Gogoi (@PriyangshuG) January 19, 2021

Dravid’s contribution to this Indian side was, however, not only limited to the younger players who played under his tutelage in the India A and India U19 teams. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have often spoken the influence Dravid had on their career. Pujara has moulded his game in Dravid’s shadow and is called the modern wall of Indian cricket.

