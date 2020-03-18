This Day That Year: Revisit Dinesh Karthik’s Last Ball Six Against Bangladesh in 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final (Watch Video)

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian wicket-keeper, finisher and a last-ball six- all these must be reminding you of MS Dhoni. However, they're also another who has done this job, donning the blue jersey. We are talking about none other than Dinesh Karthik who played a jaw-dropping cameo in the finals of Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh on this day (March 18) in 2018. Chasing a target of 167 runs in the high-voltage clash at Colombo, the Men in Blue were restricted at 133/5 and needed 34 runs in last two overs. Well, India's loss looked just a mere formality. However, Karthik came into bat at seven and unleashed an absolute carnage. Dinesh Karthik Leaves Fans in Awe With Stunning One-Handed Catch in 2019–20 Deodhar Trophy Final (Watch Video).

Facing the in-form pacer Rubel Hossain in the 19th over, the wicket-keeper smashed a six in the very first ball he faced and brought India back in the game. After that, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer didn't stop and took the opposition bowlers to cleaners. Even after that, India required five runs off the last delivery and the Bangla Tigers were still the favourites. However, Karthik held on to his nerves and smashed a six over cover off Soumya Sarkar and guided his side to the title. Meanwhile, let's look at the magical cameo by Karthik.

Watch Video:

Karthik's cricketing career also took a different altogether after that knock. He was made the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and proved his mettle there too. He will be again seen in action in the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and will want to guide his side to the title.