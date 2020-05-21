This Day That Year: Saeed Anwar Scored 194 vs India to Register the Then Highest Individual ODI Score

Saeed Anwar (Photo Credits: Twitter / ICC)

On this day (May 21) in 1997, former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar wreaked havoc against India and registered the then highest ODI score i.e. 194. The occasion was the sixth match of the Pepsi Independence Cup and the venue was the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja invited the Indian team to bowl. However, the decision didn't seem to be impeccable at first as opener Shahid Afridi was dismissed after scoring just five runs. However, Anwar was in great form and he did something which no one did before. Babar Azam Talks About Being Compared With Virat Kohli, Also Responds to Tanvir Ahmed’s English Speaking Skills Comment (Watch Video).

The left-handed batsman was positive from the start as he made full use of the field restrictions and dominated the Indian bowlers. He, however, suffered cramps and Shahid Afridi was called on as a runner. Despite not looking comfortable in the middle, the southpaw made a mockery of the Indian bowlers and rained boundaries and sixes. Sachin Tendulkar and Co were on the back foot and their poor fielding didn't help them either.

Anwar reached his century in the 26th over and cricket fans got hopes of witnessing the first-ever ODI double ton. The southpaw became, even more, attacking in the latter half of his innings and the Indian bowlers looked completely helpless. Spinners or Pacers, all were getting the same treatment. Soon, Anwar broke West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards' record of the then highest individual ODI score i.e. 189. He also looked all set to become the first ODI double centurian. However, he fell prey to opposition skipper Tendulkar for 194.

Nevertheless, his blitzkrieg guided the Men in Green to a massive total of 327/5. In reply, India got off to a worse possible start as Tendulkar departed after scoring 4 runs. However, Rahul Dravid tried to make a fightback. He went on to score his maiden ODI ton i.e. 107 runs off just 116 deliveries. His efforts, however, didn't prove to be enough as India were bundled out for 292 runs and lost the game by 35 runs. Saeed Anwar was adjudged the Man on the Match.

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar, who dismissed Anwar in that game, went to break his record of highest ODI score in 2009. He also went on to become the first man to score an ODI double ton. Two years later, his former opening partner Virender Sehwag surpassed the Master Blaster by scoring 219 Vs West Indies. Now, however, the record is with Rohit Sharma who scored 264 Vs Sri Lanka in 2014.