Devajit Saikia, the Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has categorically denied recent speculation that former cricketer VVS Laxman was approached to take over as India's Test coach. Saikia dismissed the rumors, stating there was "no truth" to such claims and described them as "somebody's figment of imagination." India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included.

"This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news."

The denial comes amidst India's poor performances in Test cricket under head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over the reins from Rahul Dravid.

VVS Laxman's Background

VVS Laxman, currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, has frequently stepped in as interim coach for the Indian team. He has overseen squads in Dravid's absence for various series, including the Asian Games, T20I series against Ireland, and a tour of South Africa. His experience with the national setup and young talent at the NCA has often led to his name being floated for higher coaching roles. BCCI Revies Payment Structure for Domestic Women's Cricketers; Boosts Pay By Hiking Match Fees Upto INR 50,000 Per Day: Sources.

Despite this history, Saikia's statement firmly shuts down any immediate prospects of Laxman being directly approached for the Test coaching role outside of the formal application process.

Other Potential Candidates

While Laxman's name has been prominent in discussions, other high-profile individuals are also being considered or have been mentioned in speculation.

