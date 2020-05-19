Babar Azam Talks About Being Compared With Virat Kohli, Also Responds to Tanvir Ahmed’s English Speaking Skills Comment (Watch Video)

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Babar Azam has been in the top form for a while now and that has even bagged him the captaincy for the ODI team. His batting is so flawless that the newly crowned ODI captain is also compared to Virat Kohli. After he started handling the reins of the team, a few Pakistani players chipped in with pieces of advice for Azam. One of them included Tanvir Ahmed who asked the Pakistani cricketer to hone his skills in English as he would have to communicate constantly with the media. ‘Babar Azam Needs to Work On His English’ Says Tanvir Ahmed After Right-Hander Was Named Captain For Pakistan ODI Team.

The Pakistani cricketer opened up about the comparisons with Virat Kohli and also spoke about English speaking skills. While speaking about Kohli he said that it would be better if the comparisons between the two players would stop as they are both very different from each other. While speaking about English speaking skills he said that isn’t a ‘gora’ who knows English completely and his job is to play cricket. “Yes, I am working on it, but you learn these things over a period of time, you can’t just suddenly learn it," he said. The video was shared on social media and you can check out the same below:

Babar Azam about his Comparison with Virat Kohli & Solid Cover drive (reply) about criticism on his English (Language) Well played 👌 Video via PCB pic.twitter.com/ntzxioxgSi — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) May 18, 2020

Yesterday we told you that Tanvir Ahmed also asked Babar Azam to hone his dressing skills and personality. The former Pakistani cricketer advised Azam to lead the team by an example when it comes to maintaining fitness.