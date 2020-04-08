This Day, That Year: When KL Rahul Registered Fastest Fifty in IPL History Off Just 14 Balls During KXIP vs DC in Indian Premier League 2018 (Watch Video)

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IANS)

KL Rahul has surely emerged as one of the most stylish players in the recent past. The Bengaluru batsman has flashed his ability to score runs in all formats. Now in this section of This Day, That Year, we shall be talking about his fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals formerly known as Delhi Daredevils which actually helped the Kings XI Punjab get early points on the points table in IPL 2018. The match was played at the backyard of KXIP i.e. Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali where the fans got the glimpse of the run feast. So here’s how the match panned out for both sides. KL Rahul’s Workout Regime: Exercise Routine of Indian Batsman That Keeps Him Agile on the Field (Watch Videos).

KXIP won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Delhi Capitals skipper Gautam Gambhir scored a half-century with Rishabh Pany chipping in with his 28 from 13 balls. Chris Morris’ cameo of 27 from 16 balls helped Delhi Capitals reach a total of 166 runs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohit Sharma scalped a couple of wickets each. However, the visitors had put up quite a respectable total on the board and winning from here wasn’t impossible but was even easy. You can check the highlights of the match here.

Coming to KXIP’s batting, KL Rahul was rearing to go and made sure that he switched on the attack mode from the first ball itself. Most of the DC bowlers including Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami were beaten black and blue. Alongside KL Rahul, even Karun Nair scored a half-century and a bit of firework from David Miller helped the KXIP reach a total of 167 runs and the team won the game.