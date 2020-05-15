This Day That Year: When Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma Registered Record 320-Run Opening Stand Against Ireland in 2017

Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Many major cricket series around the world came to halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, nevertheless, we can look back at some of the memorable matches played in the past. Here, we’ll look back at Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut’s 188-run partnership which came against Ireland on exact this day (May 5) in 2017. The duo piled up 320 runs for the first wicket which is still the highest opening stand in Women’s ODIs. This Day That Year: When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Formed Record 229-Run Partnership During RCB vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016.

After winning the toss at the Potchefstroom, Indian skipper Mithali Raj decided to bat first. The decision proved to be spot on as Sharma and Raut completely neutralized the Irish bowlers and put on a batting exhibition. The latter was steady at the start of her innings. However, Deepti was finding the boundaries frequently and the run-rate was always healthy. In the end overs, Raut also opened her arms and made a mockery of the opposition bowlers.

ICC's Post:

#OnThisDay in 2017, Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut put on a 320-run opening stand against Ireland – the highest partnership in women's ODI history 🙌 Their twin 💯s helped India post an intimidating 358/2 in Potchefstroom 👏 pic.twitter.com/nLY7pkvKv0 — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

Both the batswomen brought up their respective centuries but didn’t lose their concentration even after that. Sharma was the first one to be dismissed but not before scoring 188 runs off 160 deliveries with the help of 27 fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Raut was retired hurt after scoring 109 runs off 116 deliveries.

Their 320-run stand helped India post a massive target of 358/2. In reply, the Irish batting line-up couldn’t put up any sort of fight as they lost wickets in regular intervals. They were bundled of 109 runs and handed India a 249-run triumph. After her heroics with the bat, Deepti also scalped one wicket and subsequently she was also adjudged the player of the match.