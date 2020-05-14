This Day That Year: When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Formed Record 229-Run Partnership During RCB vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: royalchallengers.com)

The 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was arguably the best season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Virat Kohli and Co dominated the major part of the season and entertained one and all. They played 15 out of 16 matches in that season in Red & Black jersey. However, their highlight performance in that came in green jersey where Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers scored centuries and made a mockery of the (now-defunct) Gujarat Lions’ bowlers. In fact, that game was played on exact this day (May 14) and on the occasion, we’ll revisit the batting exhibition. AB de Villiers Recalls His First Interaction With Virat Kohli in 2011, Says ‘I Didn’t Trust the Guy Back Then.’

After winning the toss at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat skipper Brendon McCullum opted to field first. The decision looked spot-on as the dangerous Chris Gayle was dismissed after scoring just six off 13 deliveries. However, that proved out to be Lions’ only cherished moment in the game. Skipper Virat Kohli was joined by AB de Villiers and the two wreaked havoc against the opposition. Virat Kohli Calls His Journey With RCB ‘Surreal’, Says ‘I’ll Never Leave This Team.’

De Villiers went after the bowlers from the outset while Kohli was steady at the start of his innings. However, in the latter half of the innings, both the batsmen went all guns blazing as there were fireworks all over the stadium. The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja proved to be completely ineffective as both the players went to register their respective centuries.

It was also the very first time that two players from one team scored centuries in a single match. The two mavericks also piled up 229 runs for the second wicket which is still the highest partnership in IPL history. Kohli was dismissed after scoring 109 runs off 55 deliveries but De Villiers remained unbeaten after scoring 129 runs off 52 balls. RCB went on to pile up a massive score of 248/3.

In reply, GL never looked in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were out of the game in the first few overs itself. They were bundled out for 104 runs and lost the match by a massive margin of 144 runs. England pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers by taking four wickets while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets. AB de Villiers was adjudged the Man of the Match.