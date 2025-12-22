With the first match of the five-match T20I series setting the tone, both India Women and Sri Lanka Women will look to gain crucial momentum in the second T20I. The Women in Blue are up in the series by a margin of 1-0 and will aim to extend their dominance and take an extended lead in the series, while Sri Lanka Women will hope to bounce back strongly and keep the contest alive. The IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, a venue known for assisting batters and producing competitive mid-to-high scoring encounters. India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women by 8 Wickets in 1st T20I; Bowlers, Jemimah Rodrigues Help Hosts Kickstart Series With Dominant Victory.

Despite a convincing performance in the opening game, India Women still have a few areas to fine-tune. The batting has shown promise but has been largely dependent on top-order contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, while the middle order will be keen to make a bigger impact. The bowling attack has been India’s major strength, with Deepti Sharma and Kranti Gaud leading the charge, supported well by the spin duo of Vaishnavi Sharma and Sree Charani in the middle overs.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will take confidence from individual performances despite the loss. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu remains the key to their batting, while players like Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari add stability to the lineup. The bowling unit, led by Kawya Kavindi and Inoka Ranaweera, will need to be more disciplined, especially during the powerplay and death overs, to challenge the strong Indian batting lineup.

When is IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on December 23. The IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND-W vs SL-W H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India Women's National Cricket Team and the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team have faced each other in 27 T20 Internationals (T20Is). In terms of head-to-head record, Sri Lanka Women have ended on the winning side 5 times, compared to India's 21, while one ended in a no-result, including IIND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Batter to Hit 4000 Runs in Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025.

Who Are the IIND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Inoka Ranaweera Jemimah Rodrigues Chamari Athapaththu Sree Charani

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs SL-W: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani.

Sri Lanka Women Likely XI vs IND-W: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

