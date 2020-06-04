‘Timing It Like Old Times’: Mohammad Azharuddin Rolls Back the Years and Picks Up a Cricket Bat Again (Watch Video)

Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin rolled back the years and picked up a cricket bat to do some batting practise on return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium after being forced to stay indoors for the last three months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Azharuddin, who also serves as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, tweeted a short clip of him batting at the ground. "timing it like old times," he captioned the video. Just behind him, the Azharuddin Stand, named in his honour, could be seen.

In the video, Azharuddin can be seen knocking down a few deliveries after months of staying at home. The stylish right-handed batsman, who turned 57 this February, may have aged but still has the elegance and fluidity to his batting. Known for his use of wrists during his playing days, the 433-time capped former Indian star, showed that those wrists can still send deliveries into the stands with a flick. In the video, Azhar even can be seen stepping out to try and hit the ball over the bowler's head.

Mohammad Azharuddin Picks Up a Cricket Bat Again

Knock knock... timing it like old times 😀 #AzharFlicks pic.twitter.com/Rkgl0PNG7i — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2020

Azharuddin represented India in 334 ODIs and 99 Test matches and scored 9378 and 6215 runs respectively. He smashed 22 centuries in Test matches and seven Ond-Day hundreds and was one of the most stylish batsmen of his days.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin was elected as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in September 2019 and has already overseen the state’s second T20I international between India and West Indies in December 2019. Under him, the HCA has also promised to give financial assistance of Rs 50, 000 each to all affiliated clubs in the state.