We are nearing the halfway mark of first-round matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and have completed 28 matches thus far. Teams will now be wary of dropping points in the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today's IPL 2023 schedule, PBKS vs RCB and DC vs KKR highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 21

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match takes place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Highlights

In a fairly one-sided encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis' half-century powered RCB to a fine total and then Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets to restrict PBKS to just 150.

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights

Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a low-scoring match. KKR were restricted to 127 as Jason Roy top-scored with 43 runs. KKR tried to keep things tight but the low target didn’t prove to be a big challenge for DC, who picked the first points of the season after five consecutive defeats. DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: David Warner Stands Out Amidst Bowler Dominance As Delhi Capitals Register First Points.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the win over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore move to the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Delhi Capitals despite the win continue to be placed at the bottom of the IPL 2023 team standings.

