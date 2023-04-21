Following Elon Musk's new Twitter rule implementation, legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts have been removed on Thursday, April 20. Many notable persons from all over the world have lost blue ticks that usually help to verify their accounts. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is also among them. Kohli has lost his blue tick and this incident has now sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Here are a few replies as the incident gets viral. Virat Kohli Becomes First Captain to Reach 6500 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli Without Blue Tick

Virat kohli without Blue tick😭 pic.twitter.com/QU96OEUITw — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

Hilarious

Virat Kohli Loses Blue Tick

Looking for Original Virat Kohli Account on Twitter

Me looking for original Virat Kohli account on Twitter after they removed legacy Blue tick from his account. pic.twitter.com/2R0IPYpTzV — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 20, 2023

Kohli Without Blue Tick

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)