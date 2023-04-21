Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders, grabbing a win by four wickets in a low scoring thriller. The game was rain curtailed with the toss being delayed by over forty five minutes. The wickets was under cover when it rained and retained some moisture which made it tacky and hard to play strokes on. Both teams struggle to get bat on ball with 128 looking like a target close to 180, but luckily for Delhi Capitals, David Warner chose this match to find some rhythm, despite it being a difficult pitch to bat on and took Delhi Capitals to a position from where they crawled over the finishing line. Ishant Sharma Makes A Comeback to IPL After Two Years, Impresses Fans With his Performance in DC vs KKR Match (See Reactions).

DC out KKR to bat first and they found it extremely difficult to get going. Initially, Litton Das and Jason Roy could play their strokes but as time passed, they kept struggling with attempted strokes and fell like a pack of card one after another. Jason Roy stood at one end spectating the collapse. Even the impact player Anukul Roy couldn't contribute anything on the board. Andre Russell kept chipping in with Varun Chakaravarthy on the other end and finally managed to hit three sixes in the final over, to take KKR to a manageable total of 127.

DC went off to a flying start, thanks to David Warner who targeted Sunil Narine and helped them race off to 61 runs in the powerplay. But despite his inspired effort, even Delhi struggled to get off KKR's other spinners. KKR Captain Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy and Varun Chakaravarthy created pressure at the other end and eventually Warner conceded to the pressure too. The spin entangle began to became tighter, but some chaotic sequence of play helped DC slip away and get over the finishing line by a small margin.

DC vs KKR Stat Highlights:

# Litton Das handed IPL debut.

#Phil Salt handed IPL debut.

# Second highest dots played in IPL 2023 by a team (67 by KKR).

# 3rd highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL (31 by Andre Russell-Varun Chakaravarthy).

# Fifth most matches played in IPL as captain (75 by David Warner).

# Most runs by a batter against KKR in IPL (David Warner). ‘Poor Predictable Virat…’ Glenn Maxwell Makes Hilarious Remark On Virat Kohli After Duo Spotted Playing 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

A game in which batting was a extremely laborious task, bowlers prevailed and spinner ruled saw Delhi Capitals finally get some relief with coming up on the winning side. But yet there is nothing to smile for both teams. Delhi Capitals has only their bowling to speak off while Kolkata Knight Riders have to look at this game as an aberration and find ways to get back to winning ways soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 01:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).