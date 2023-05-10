A tournament that has now broke open with all ten participant teams competing for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. There are several teams that have entered a do or die phase of games and some games are going to be virtual knockouts. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are better placed than rest of the teams and Mumbai Indians are close to join them as the third team. But none have officially qualified for the playoffs spot. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, MI vs RCB highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 10

In the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 55, Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. CSK are on the verge of securing a safe position in the table while DC have found some late form and are eying to stage a comeback.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Highlights

An absolute domination of a performance of MI as they totally blew away RCB with some batting carnage from Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan. Coming to chase 200 in a true batting wicket, MI were off the blocks in an instant and never looked back. They chased down the score in 16.3 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer with 83 runs in just 35 balls. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians moved up to third spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 12 points from 11 matches. RCB, on the other hand, are placed on seventh spot. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings occupy the top two spots respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).