We are up and running in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and have witnessed a handful of games thus far. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mark Wood Ravi Bishnoi dominates the list of highest wicket-takers and the former currently owns the Purple Cap in IPL 2023. Wood had an impressive outing in LSG’s first game against Delhi Capitals as he scalped a five-wicket haul, giving away just 14 runs. Meanwhile, you can check the list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2023 below. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Despite the batting-friendly pitches expected in IPL 2023, bowlers continue to hold the key to a team’s success. We have seen in the past that bowlers have not only won matches but tournaments as well. As we proceed in the IPL 2023, it will be interesting to see if any youngster walks away with the Purple Cap or if any seasoned campaigner ends up holding the top position on the bowlers' list. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

Pos Player Matches Inns Wkts BBI Avg Econ 1 Mark Wood (LSG) 2 2 8 5/14 7.87 7.87 2 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 2 2 5 3/28 11.80 7.37 3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 1 1 4 4/17 4.25 4.25 4 Moeen Ali (CSK) 2 1 4 4/26 6.50 6.50 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 1 1 3 3/19 6.33 6.33

(Updated after CSK vs LSG match)

Last season, Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap as he finished the season with an impressive 27 wickets. Chahal picked one five-wicket haul and as many four-wicket hauls with a strike rate of 15.11. The spinner ended the season with an economy of 7.75. In the past, CSK’s Dwayne Bravo and SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar have both won the Purple Cap twice. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar happens to be the only bowler to win two back-to-back Purple Caps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).