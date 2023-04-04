Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current holder of the Orange Cap after his stroke-filled 57 in Chennai Super Kings’ victory over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. The CSK opener has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament and is currently top of the list with 149 runs in two games. He is closely followed by Lucknow Super Giants’ opening batter Kyle Mayers, who has 126 runs from the first two matches. Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma and RCB star Virat Kohli feature in the top five. The race for the Orange Cap is already heating just a few days after the start of the 16th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament. Meanwhile, you can check below for the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2023 so far. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Jos Buttler was the runaway winner of the Orange Cap last year. The Englishman enjoyed a splendid season with Rajasthan Royals, scoring a massive 863 runs in 17 matches with four centuries and as many half-centuries. He was followed by Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who managed to score 616 runs. However, the record for most runs scored in one single edition of the tournament is held by Virat Kohli, with the RCB star smashing a whopping 973 runs in the 2016 edition. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

Pos Player Matches Innings Runs HS Strike-Rate 100s 50s 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 2 2 149 92 183.95 0 2 2 Kyle Mayers (LSG) 2 2 126 73 210.00 0 2 3 Tilak Varma (MI) 1 1 84 84 182.60 0 1 4 Virat Kohli (RCB) 1 1 82 82 167.34 0 1 5 Faf du Plessis (RCB) 1 1 73 73 169.76 0 1

(Updated after CSK vs LSG Match)

Sachin Tendulkar, in 2010, became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap in the IPL. The Master Blaster had scored 618 runs in 15 matches. Delhi Capitals’ stand-in captain David Warner holds the record of winning the Orange Cap most times (3). In case two batters are tied on the same number of runs scored, the one with a better strike rate is preferred. Like all the other years, this season too, there would be tough competition among the batters of the teams to win this prize.

