Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 25

There are no fixtures scheduled for today, 25 May, in the Indian Premier League 2026. The tournament is observing a designated rest and travel day following the formal conclusion of the 70-match league stage on Sunday. The action-packed double-header on 24 May officially finalised the top four positions on the points table, sealing the line-up for the upcoming knockout stages. Squads are currently shifting bases to their respective playoff venues as management teams fine-tune their strategies for the final week of the competition. PBKS, KKR Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race As RR Clinch Final Spot.

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule and Venues

The tournament will resume tomorrow with the high-stakes knockout phase. The remaining fixtures are structured as follows:

26 May (Tuesday): Qualifier 1 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala (7:30 PM IST)

27 May (Wednesday): Eliminator – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh (7:30 PM IST)

29 May (Friday): Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh (7:30 PM IST)

31 May (Sunday): Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST). Recap of Sunday's Crucial Encounters The final day of the league phase delivered high-scoring drama across both fixtures. In the afternoon match, Rajasthan Royals secured their postseason ambitions by defeating Mumbai Indians by 30 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan posted a formidable total of 205/8 before restricting Mumbai to 175/9, a result that eliminated rival contenders from the playoff race. PBKS Funny Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Fail to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs. Later in the evening at Eden Gardens, Delhi Capitals concluded their campaign with a 40-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi set a target of 203/5, anchored by KL Rahul's brisk 60, and successfully bowled out Kolkata for 163. Despite the win taking Delhi to 14 points, they finished sixth, missing out on the knockouts alongside seventh-placed Kolkata.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).