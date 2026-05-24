Cricket

PBKS Funny Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Fail to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs

Cricket fans quickly took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to react to Punjab Kings' missing out on the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Published: May 24, 2026 07:57 PM IST
PBKS Funny Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Fail to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs

A wave of funny memes and social media banter has gone viral online following Punjab Kings' (PBKS) exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Despite a brief resurgence under captain Shreyas Iyer, the Mohali-based franchise failed to advance to the knockout stages, finishing outside the top four positions. Cricket fans quickly took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to react to the team's missing out on the IPL 2026 playoffs. Many memes targeted the franchise's historical trend of inconsistency, referencing their mid-season six-match losing streak that derailed a strong start to the tournament. IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final

PBKS Admin Right Now

KKR Fan Troll PBKS

Better Luck Next Year

RCB Fan Hits Back At PBKS

PBKS Fans Right Now

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Funny Memes Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2026 IPL IPL 2026 PBKS