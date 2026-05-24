PBKS Funny Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Fail to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs

A wave of funny memes and social media banter has gone viral online following Punjab Kings' (PBKS) exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Despite a brief resurgence under captain Shreyas Iyer, the Mohali-based franchise failed to advance to the knockout stages, finishing outside the top four positions. Cricket fans quickly took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to react to the team's missing out on the IPL 2026 playoffs. Many memes targeted the franchise's historical trend of inconsistency, referencing their mid-season six-match losing streak that derailed a strong start to the tournament. IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final

PBKS Admin Right Now

IPL se eliminate hone pe kya tweet karna hota hain bhai? 🥲 - Via PBKS admin pic.twitter.com/MbkM4adVj6 — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) May 24, 2026

KKR Fan Troll PBKS

PBKS got Eliminated because of this one point 😭😭😭 Karma is so real pic.twitter.com/C18X2DeJ4G — nysa (@chalkalaana) May 24, 2026

Better Luck Next Year

Bye Bye PBKS and KKR, come back stronger next year. pic.twitter.com/ItyyXfOjx7 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 24, 2026

RCB Fan Hits Back At PBKS

PBKS Fans Right Now

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).