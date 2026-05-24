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Rajasthan Royals (RR) have secured the fourth and final spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs after defeating the Mumbai Indians by 30 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory moves Rajasthan to 16 points, officially eliminating Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the IPL Playoffs race. The result ended the qualification hopes of Punjab Kings, who finished their campaign on 15 points. Kolkata Knight Riders were similarly knocked out by the result, rendering their final group-stage match against Delhi Capitals a dead rubber. IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Teams

We are officially in the endgame now! 🎬 1️⃣0️⃣ started the race, but only 4️⃣ survived the carnage 🏆#TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap pic.twitter.com/k4kq8R5WbL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).