Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 31

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will reach its climax on Sunday, 31 May, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand final. The high-stakes match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing a conclusion to the 74-match tournament. With the tournament's ultimate prize on the line, broad broadcasting and streaming arrangements have been consolidated to allow cricket supporters worldwide to follow the action live. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

RCB vs GT Match Schedule and Venue Details

The final match on 31 May stands as the singular fixture on the day's IPL schedule, serving as the definitive championship decider. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST, with the traditional coin toss taking place 30 minutes earlier at 7:00 pm IST.

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (IPL 2026 Final)

Date: Sunday, 31 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT Broadcast and Live Streaming Information

Cricket fans can access the live broadcast and digital streaming of the IPL 2026 Final across multiple networks and platforms.

India: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on television, while digital live-streaming will be accessible through JioHotstar.

United Kingdom: Television coverage will be available through Sky Sports, alongside streaming on the Sky Go platform.

United States and Canada: The fixture will be available on Willow TV and via official digital streaming partners.

Both finalists have navigated a rigorous playoff bracket to secure their positions in the ultimate match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to qualify directly for the final after registering a dominant 92-run victory over the Gujarat Titans during Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans were subsequently forced to take the longer route via Qualifier 2 on Friday. Shubman Gill's side bounced back effectively at New Chandigarh, chasing down a competitive total to defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets and set up this highly anticipated rematch on their home turf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).