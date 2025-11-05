ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 91 of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, will see the United Arab Emirates national cricket team lock horns against the Nepal national cricket team. Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 standings, with Nepal occupying seventh place, while the UAE are at the bottom, where both nations have played an equal number of matches (19). USA Defeat Nepal By 4 Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27; Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh Power Monank Patel and Co to Victory Despite Dipendra Airee's Heroics.

The United Arab Emirates managed to beat Nepal by five wickets the last time these two Asian sides met in an ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE vs NEP match. This Dubai-leg has been fairly disappointing for Nepal, who are yet to win a match, while United Arab Emirates will look to close the home-leg on a high with a win.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Details

Match UAE vs Nepal Date November 5 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time Venues ICC Academy Ground Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates national cricket team will face the Nepal national cricket team in the 91st match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 game on November 5. The UAE vs NEP cricket match will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and will begin at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sharad Vesawkar To Lead Nepal in His Final Appearance at Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the UAE vs Nepal vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For the UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 19 to watch the UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).