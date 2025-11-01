USA secure another victory in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 as they defeat Nepal by four wickets at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. Batting first, Nepal put up a total of 271 on the board. It was a competitive total with Bhim Sharki, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC chipping in. Harmeet Singh was the pick of the USA bowlers, scalping three wickets. Chasing it, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar both scored half-centuries and despite Sandeep Lamichhane's three-wicket haul, USA ended up over the finishing line. USA are now at the top of the table with 34 points from 23 games. New Zealand Whitewash England 3-0 in NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI Series; Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, and Rachin Ravindra Shine As Blackcaps Beat Three Lions in 3rd ODI 2025.

USA Defeat Nepal By 4 Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

