New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, with veteran all-rounder Sharad Vesawkar set to lead the team in what will be his final appearance for Nepal. The tournament, known for its fast-paced six-a-side format, will be held from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Nepal has been drawn in Group A alongside South Africa and Afghanistan for this year's edition. The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 features a global lineup with 12 teams divided into four groups, as per a release from Hong Kong Sixes.

For Vesawkar, who made his first-class debut in 2004, this tournament marks the end of a remarkable journey representing Nepal.

Sundeep Jora, the 24-year-old right-handed batter, will lead Nepal's batting charge. Lokesh Bam, another exciting inclusion, adds depth and power to the lineup with his aggressive stroke play.

Basir Ahamad, a slow left-arm all-rounder, strengthens both departments and has shown promise with the bat in recent outings. Aadil Alam, the young medium pacer, has been in good form at the international level and will look to continue his impressive run in Hong Kong.Rashid Khan and Rupesh Singh complete the seven-member squad.

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, said, "We're thrilled to have Nepal back at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. The possibility of Sharad Vesawkar playing his last Hong Kong Sixes, makes this edition even more special. Nepal has always brought great energy and passion to the tournament, perfectly reflecting the fast-paced spirit of Sixes cricket," as quoted from a release by Hong Kong Sixes.

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 will be played from November 7-9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, featuring 12 teams in a dynamic six-a-side, five-over format that promises three days of exciting cricketing action.

Nepal full squad: Sharad Vesawkar (Captain), Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahamad, Aadil Alam, Rashid Khan, Rupesh Singh. (ANI)

