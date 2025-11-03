ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: USA are top of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two points table with 34 points from 23 games played so far and they will look to consolidate further when they take on UAE in their latest fixture. The USA team is heading into the battle on the back of five straight victories and there is no shortage of confidence in the squad. Both their batting and bowling unit has looked solid and qualifying for the 2027 World Cup is now within sights. Opponents UAE on the other hand are rock bottom in the standings but they have picked up a few victories in their recent games to give themselves a lift. UAE versus USA will be start at 11:00 AM IST. USA Defeat Nepal By 106 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Harmeet Patel Takes Six Wickets as United States of America Register Dominant Victory.

Aryansh Sharma scored 98 against Nepal in the last match for UAE and he will look to continue his good form for the team. Skipper Rahul Chopra in the middle order alongside Muhammad Waseem will need to bulk of the scoring there and one of them will have to look to hold the innings together. In terms of picking up of wickets, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Rohid will be the go to bowlers.

Openers Smit Patel and Andries Gous got out cheaply in the last match for USA and the team will bank on them to get a good start. Skipper Monank Patel is a key player in the middle order but he will need help from the likes of Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shayan Jahangir. Saurabh Netravalkar is their best bowler and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the wickets again.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Details

Match United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Date Monday, November 3 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

United Arab Emirates will lock horns against the United States of America in the 90th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, November 3. The UAE vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and commence at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Suspends USA Cricket Board For Breaching Obligations As Member of International Cricket Council.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For the UAE vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 19 to watch the UAE vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match. The USA look to be superior to the two teams and should secure an easy win here.

