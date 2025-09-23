The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the United States of America (USA) Cricket Board's membership with immediate effect on Tuesday, September 23. The ICC Board earlier held a meeting, where the board decided that USA Cricket continues to breach its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC’s Constitution. These include failure to implement a functional governance structure and lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), among other breaches. However, the suspension will not impact the USA's national cricket team participation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28). USA U19 Cricket Team Completes 16-Team Line-Up for ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2026.

