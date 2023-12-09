UP Warriorz had a very good auction in the inaugural WPL although they failed to win the title as they crashed out of the competition with a loss in the Eliminator. Despite that, they have a strong core and making very few releases makes the belief stronger. They have released two big names in Shabnim Ismail and Devika Vaidya to free up the purse ahead of the WPL 2024 auction and made some interesting add-ons. UP Warriorz is the least expensive franchise in the WPL, bought for an amount of Rs 757 crore. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who GG has acquired at the WPL 2024 Auction. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

The Warriorz had 5 available slots and had a squad size of thirteen players, of which five of them are overseas players. UP Warriorz headed into the event with a purse of Rs 4 crore. BCCI announced that 165 players are registered for the WPL 2024 auction. The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 are from associate nations.

UPW Full Squad for WPL 2024

UPW Players Bought at WPL 2024 Auction: Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor

UPW Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2024 Auction: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath.

UPW Previous Season Recap: UP Warriorz had a good first season in the WPL in 2023 as they finished in third position with only eight points as they won four games in the whole campaign. There are a total of five teams in the WPL for now.

