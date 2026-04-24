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Cricket Cricket Video Alleging Sexual Exploitation by Gujarat Titans Player Amid IPL 2026 Goes Viral A social media video making unverified allegations of sexual exploitation against an unnamed Gujarat Titans player has surfaced. The claims, which lack concrete evidence, have prompted mixed reactions during IPL 2026.

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A significant controversy has emerged on social media involving unverified allegations of sexual exploitation against an unnamed player from the Gujarat Titans (GT). The claims, surfaced via a viral video, as Gujarat Titans are taking part in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While the video has gained substantial traction across platforms like Instagram and X, no formal complaint has been confirmed, and the identity of the player against whom allegations have been levelled remains undisclosed by the creator. Engagement Farming or Real Scandal? Viral Screenshots of Alleged Leaked Chats Target Young IPL Players.

The video, posted by a social media content creator, outlines a narrative involving a woman referred to as "Aditi." According to the claims, a member of the Gujarat Titans squad allegedly contacted her through a social media platform without initially revealing his professional identity.

The creator alleges that the player developed a "situationship" with the woman under false pretences. Most significantly, the video suggests a pattern of sexual exploitation. The narrative alleges that the woman was asked to bear the financial costs of these meetings.

Watch Viral Video

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Verification and Lack of Evidence

As of Friday, 24 April, the allegations remain entirely unverified. The video does not provide specific evidence, such as screenshots of conversations, call logs, or photographic proof, to corroborate the verbal account. Furthermore, the creator has not named the specific player, leading to widespread speculation among fans. How 'IPL Player Expose' Spill The Tea Instagram Reel Trend is Diluting Real Activism.

The Gujarat Titans franchise and the BCCI have not issued official statements regarding the video. Standard protocol for the league typically involves internal reviews only when a formal grievance is filed or when there is a clear breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

This development comes at a difficult time for the Titans, who are currently placed 9th on the IPL 2026 points table. The team has already dealt with minor off-field distractions this week, including a separate viral clip involving pacer Kagiso Rabada. However, the current allegations are being viewed with significantly more seriousness due to their nature.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).