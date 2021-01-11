Congratulatory wishes are pouring in for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricket team captain made the major announcement on social media, sending the netizens in a frenzy. Seconds after Kohli made the post, the comment section got flooded with congratulatory wishes. Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Irfan Pathan and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity also extended greetings for the top-ranked ODI batsman. While Kohli revealed that both Anushka and his new-born baby are healthy, he also asked everyone not to invade their privacy in these times. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)," Virat wrote on Twitter. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl! Virushka Fans Share Congratulatory Posts.

View Post!!

Suresh Raina Congratulates!!

Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations @anushkasharma @imVkohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting https://t.co/ZMMWu0TKgN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's Wishes!!

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

Alex Hartley Reacts!!

Congratulations both ❤️ — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) January 11, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates!!

Congratulations ❤️ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 11, 2021

Wishes From Suryakumar Yadav!!

Congratulations ❤️ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 11, 2021

Irfan Pathan's Big Congratulations!!

Big congratulations to both of you 😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2021

Hardik Pandya's Heartfelt Note!!

Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma 🤗 Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before ❤️ https://t.co/SsjLobB4Eu — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 11, 2021

Fans were nothing but thrilled after coming across the news with the post getting garnered with likes and comments. Meanwhile, let's look at how the cricket world greeted Kohli as the talismanic batsman became a father for the first time.

For the unversed, Kohli flew back home after first India vs Australia Test in Adelaide, giving the reins to Ajinkya Rahane. As the visitors suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the opening Test, many didn't back them to do well in Kohli's absence. To the contrary, Rahane marshalled his troops brilliantly in his first captaincy assignment down under.

While India won the second match, the third Test ended in a draw. The four-match series is currently poised at 1-1 with the four and final scheduled to get underway on January 7 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

