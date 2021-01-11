Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11 (Monday). Kohli shared the good news on social media and thanked his fans and well-wishers for all the love, prayers and good wishes. The Indian cricket captain had taken a paternity leave for the birth of their first child mid-way through the Australian Tour. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," said Kohli in his post. Anushka Sharma Opens Up on Co-Parenting With Virat Kohli, Says ‘We Don’t Want to Raise a Child in Public Eye’.

"We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and this baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," he further wrote in a short statement.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl

Kohli and Anushka had first shared the news of their pregnancy on August 27 through a similar social media post. The couple had mentioned they were expecting the child in January. Kohli and Anushka were also recently clicked visiting a clinic in Mumbai.

The couple tied the knot in a closed-door ceremony on December 11, 2017. Their marriage took place in Italy and was a close family affair. Kohli and Anushka have always tried to keep their private and marriage life out of the public eye and recently Anushka also spoke of how they plan to raise their child away from public scrutiny.

"I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home," she had said in an interview with Vogue. "Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats," she added talking about how they wanted to raise their child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).