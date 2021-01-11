It is a day of celebration for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and their respective families as the adorable couple has welcomed their first child, a baby girl! Virat took to social media and shared the joyful news to all his fans and that he and his wife have welcomed their little of bundle of love on January 11, 2021. Since then Virushka fans have been posting congratulatory messages for the newly blessed parents. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl, Indian Cricket Team Captain Shares Good News on Social Media.

The statement issued by Virat Kohli read, “We are thrilled to share with you all that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy this time. Love Virat.” And now take a look at some of the posts below shared by Virushka fans.

Tons Of Love From Fans

It's baby girl 😍🥳for Anushka Sharma❤️ and Virat Kohli❤️..All loves to them❤️❤️❤️👍🏼😍 pic.twitter.com/6QcbuLF1WX — Hariviknesh Subramaniam (@harryece) January 11, 2021

Virushka Fans Can't Keep Calm

The moment when u realized That Virat & Anushka Blessed with a Baby Girl ...🥺 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I6faWKTkvY — @imRakeshNani (@imRakeshNani) January 11, 2021

Fans Are Waiting To See The Mother-Daughter Duo Cheering Together

Anushka 2.0

Awww

One of My Fav Couple or You can say the Couple I shipped first in My life is #virushka.. And today they started a totally new journey with their bundle of JOY.. May WAHEGURU♡ protect the baby girl and #virushka from all the evil eyes. PRAYING FOR YOUR HAPPINESS.... pic.twitter.com/3uiFdMQlfU — ♡W♡ (@Soul_SidNaaz13) January 11, 2021

Perfect

Virushka Wedding : 11 December Virushka Baby Girl : 11 January pic.twitter.com/SIUTnctA9j — 𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒂 ♡★ 🤍 (@xsara_sparkling) January 11, 2021

Yes, All Fans Were Waiting To Hear This Good News

A warm wishes for the baby virushka❤ we all fans was waiting for this moment Finally it happened❤ Many many congratulations @imVkohli &@AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/WtzfIpZDNw — Saumya Pandey (@ShreeSaumya3) January 11, 2021

Fans Believe That No. 11 Is Lucky For Anushka-Virat

Their wedding anniversary is 11th December n the new happiness come to them on 11th January 😍11 is lucky for Virushka ❤️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma Congrats 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/LZ2tH4xPxn — Arpita_♡ (@VDholicAppu) January 11, 2021

It was in August 2020 that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had shared that they are expecting their first child and the actress is due in January 2021. We bet, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to release their first family pic! Heartiest congratulations to Anushka-Virat and all their family members.

