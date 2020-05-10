Virat Kohli Changes Twitter Profile Picture as Tribute to Maharashtra Police Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Screen Grab of Virat Kohli's Twitter Profile.

Mumbai, May 10: India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday changed his display picture on popular social media platform Twitter as a tribute to Maharashtra police.

Kohli stated that the police personnel have always been there for civilians during tough times and as a mark of paying respect, he decided to change his profile picture.

He used the logo of Maharashtra police as his display picture and also urged his followers to 'join him in his endeavour'.

Kohli's post read: "Maharashtra police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks and disasters. Today as they lead war against coronavirus on the streets, I have decided to celebrate them by changing by DP here on Twitter to Maharashtra police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

This is not the first time Kohli has expressed his gratitude for the police force as earlier, he alongwith actress wife Anushka Sharma, contributed Rs 5 lakh each towards Mumbai Police welfare.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote: "Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation."

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.