Virat Kohli Wishes His Mom and Mother-in-Law 'Happy Mothers Day', Indian Cricket Team Captain Shares Adorable Pictures

Virat Kohli Wishes 'Happy Mothers Day' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mother’s Day 2020 is observed on May 9 (Sunday) and on the auspicious occasions, many prominent sporting icons took to their social media accounts and wished their mother. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also joined the bandwagon and wished his mom and mother-in-law (Anushka Sharma’s mother) by sharing a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram. The batsman and both his mothers were all smiles in the pics and as a result, the comment second of the post was filled with heartfelt messages. Mothers are a significant part of everyone's lives and they also play a major role in every individual's success. Thus, the day is celebrated to acknowledge their contribution and the star batsman didn’t miss the opportunity to showcase his love for both his moms. Mothers Day 2020 Greetings: Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Virender Sehwag Lead Sports Fraternity in Wishing Mothers on The Special Day.

“Happy mother's day,” wrote the number-one ranked ODI batsman along with two heart emojis while sharing the snaps on the picture-sharing website. The talismanic batsman lost his father at the age of 18. However, due to sheer dedication and hardship, he didn’t just come into the Indian cricket team but also went on to become a world-beater. On many previous occasions, the star batsman talked about the contribution of his mother in his hard times and hence, his wishes on Mother’s day were on the cards. Have a look.

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram Happy mother's day ❤️❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 9, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT

Talking about cricket action, the 31-year old cricketer was last seen during the Test series between India and New Zealand. In normal circumstances, the Delhi-born cricketer would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like many other cricket tournaments, the gala T20 extravaganza has also been called off owing to the global health scare.