Virat Kohli was a happy man today during Royal Challengers Bangalore's game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were blazing guns for the side. AB de Villiers made 76 runs from 49 balls whereas, Maxi made 76 runs. Needless to say that the RCB captain was quite delighted with the show and was seen applauding his players from the sidelines. During one of the shots, Kolhi who was a part of the dugout was seen celebrating enthusiastically from the dugout. RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 38 Runs.

Both the batsmen took on the crease when RCB was in acute trouble. Virat Kohli made his way to the pavilion on a score of 5. next to go was Rajat Patidar on 1. Devdutt Padikkal was around for a while and he scored 25 runs. But AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell stole the show with their tall sixes and fours. The video of Virat cheering for the batsmen went viral on social media,

Check out the video below:

With this RCB made 204 runs and Kolkata Knight Riders fell 38 runs short in the end. With this, RCB is placed on the number one position of the points table with six points. Mumbai Indians stands on number two with four points. Chennai Super Kings is on number three.

