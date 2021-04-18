Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2021 to continue their perfect run in the competition. Virat Kohli’s team have now won all their three games so far and have overtaken Mumbai Indians to reclaim the top spot in the team standings. Meanwhile, here are some of the stats from RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 clash. RCB vs KKR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

It was a Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers show with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore as some sensational power-hitting from the two, propelled RCB to a mammoth 200+ score on a pitch where batsmen have struggled to get going. IPL 2021 Points Table After RCB vs KKR Match.

Chasing the target, Kolkata Knight Riders looked to accelerate from the start but despite some decent hitting kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Andre Russell managed to give KKR some hope in the dying overs but the score was too much in the end for the West Indian to get his team over the line.

# RCB have won their first three games of an IPL season for the first time

# RCB remain the only unbeaten side in IPL 2021

# Glenn Maxwell scored his second consecutive half-century this season

# AB de Villiers registered his 39th IPL fifty

# This wass Eoin Morgan's (29) first double-digit score in his last 5 T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been perfect so far and will be looking to continue that run when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture, Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, who now have lost back-to-back games, will be aiming to bounce back against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings

