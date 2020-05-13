Virat Kohli Is the Best Batsman Across Formats, Says Former Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Yousuf (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is considered by many to be the best modern-day batsman and his performances on the field has earned him high praises from fans and pundits alike. Now former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yusuf has also lauded the Indian skipper calling him the best player ‘across formats’. The 45-year-old was one of the most decorated players to play the game and before retiring in 2010, represented Pakistan in 287 ODIs and 90 Tests. Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Details About Argument With Virat Kohli Over Favourite Footballers.

During a recent interview with Sportstar, Mohammad Yousuf said there a lot of great batsmen at the moment but Virat Kohli is the best among them. ‘In today’s times, there are quite a few good players - Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson. But Kohli is the best across formats’ he said. Virat Kohli's One8 Commune to Provide 30,000 Meals Amidst Lockdown.

‘The way he bats, the way he handles pressure in each innings and scores centuries or the way he plays - that’s unbelievable,' Yousuf added.

Virat Kohli’s on-field record makes it difficult for anyone to agree with the comments made by the Pakistan great. In his remarkable career, the Indian skipper has scored 27 Test Hundreds and 43 ODI tons. Along with this, Kohli has amassed over 11,000 runs in the 50-over format while close to 8,000 runs in Tests.

In the interview, Yousuf also talked on the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate, stating that the two players cannot be compared right now. The former cricketer said that Babar is young at the moment while Virat has established himself as the number 1 batsmen.