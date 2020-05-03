Virat Kohli's One8 Commune to Provide 30,000 Meals Amidst Lockdown

One8 (photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 3: One8 Commune, a brand that India captain Virat Kohli is associated with, has pledged to provide 30,000 meals to those in need during tough COVID-19 times.

Kohli shared the story on his Instagram handle wherein there are photos of workers preparing food packets for the needy who are struggling to bring food to their table.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates AB de Villiers and Kohli had put up equipments -- that were used during their historic partnership against Gujarat Lions in 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- on auction in order to raise funds for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

de Villiers had taken to social media to upload images of the signed equipments and announced all the proceeds will go to both the countries in their respective fights against the ongoing crisis.

The duo struck the highest-ever partnership in the history of the tournament when they put together 229 runs against Gujarat in the 2016 edition of the IPL. Both the players slammed respective centuries during the course of the historic partnership.

Kohli also used the repost option to share de Villiers' post onto his Instagram account for his followers to see and take part in the auction.