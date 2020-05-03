Cristiano Ronaldo vs Neymar: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Details About Argument With Virat Kohli Over Favourite Footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid Fans Virat Kohli Often Debates With Neymar-fan Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Debates around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been quite rife among fans for over a decade now and that includes many cricketers in the Indian team who are divided in their support for the football superstars. Among them Virat Kohli is said to be an avid Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid fan, Kuldeep Yadav recently revealed that he is a huge fan of Brazilian forward Neymar and Madrid’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona. The young wrist-spinner also revealed that many in the Indian team, including him and Kohli, argue and debate over their support for the football clubs and the players. Virat Kohli Thinks Lionel Messi is a ‘Freak’, Calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘Most Complete Player’.

Yadav said that the first time he saw Brazil play was in 2012 during their match against Spain in which Neymar was playing and he became a fan of the mercurial Brazilian after watching him. In a recent interview with Cricbuzz in their Spicy Pitch show on YouTube, the 25-year-old revealed his admiration for Neymar and also said that he often argues with captain Kohli to defend the Brazilian. Neymar Jr Transfer Update: Barcelona Boss Quique Setien Rules Out Brazilian’s Return.

“The first football match I saw was Brazil vs Spain in 2012, in which Neymar was playing. I saw him for the first time, and I thought he is a great player. His quality and skill level was too good. He is my favourite player since then. Many people don’t like him. Me and captain Virat Kohli argue a lot over this, because he is a Ronaldo fan,” Kuldeep said in the show.

“Yes, absolutely. My favourite club is FC Barcelona. Once, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal. So, Kohli came to me and he was showing me a video. That evening, Messi also scored a hat-trick as well, so I showed that to him and said ‘look at this’,” he added.

Kuldeep also spoke at length about his Test debut against Australia at Dharamsala in 2017. Recalling the Test match, Kuldeep said: “I get emotional when I remember my Test debut in Dharamsala. The most important thing for me at the time was how to perform. I remember a day before the match, Anil sir came to me and said ‘you will play tomorrow, you have to take 5 wickets.’”