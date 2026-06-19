Virat Kohli Likely to Make India Return for IND vs ENG 2026 ODIs Against England: Report

In a major boost for the Indian cricket team, veteran batter Virat Kohli is reportedly on the verge of returning to action for the crucial three-match ODI series against England next month. The 37-year-old sustained a distal semimembranosus tendon tear, a hamstring injury, during the thrilling IPL 2026 final, where his unbeaten 75-run knock guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive title against Gujarat Titans. Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.

While the injury sidelined him from the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan, sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicate that Kohli's rehabilitation is proceeding swiftly, putting him firmly on course for the England tour. As per Times of India, is expected to undergo a comprehensive fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru soon, paving the way for his highly anticipated comeback. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously hinted at Kohli's potential availability for the England series earlier this month, even as definitive timelines were awaited.

England ODI Series: Dates and Venues

India's white-ball tour of England includes a five-match T20I series followed by the three One Day Internationals. The ODI fixtures are scheduled as follows:

Match Date Venue Start Time (BST) 1st ODI July 14, 2026 Edgbaston, Birmingham 11:00 AM 2nd ODI July 16, 2026 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 1:00 PM 3rd ODI July 19, 2026 Lord's, London 11:00 AM

The Indian ODI squad for the England tour is slated to be announced later this week. This series is deemed crucial for both sides as they fine-tune their combinations ahead of future ICC tournaments, including the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli's Recent Form and Impact

Virat Kohli's potential return will inject immense experience and firepower into the Indian batting lineup. Despite his recent injury setback, Kohli has been in stellar form in the 50-over format. He currently holds the second position in the ICC ODI batting rankings with 783 points.

His impressive ODI statistics underscore his importance to the team:

Matches Played: 311

Total Runs: 14,797

Batting Average: 59

Centuries: 54

In January 2026, Kohli smashed 124 runs off just 108 balls in an ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, showcasing his continued dominance. He also concluded 2025 as the leading run-scorer in ODIs, accumulating 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10, featuring four centuries and three half-centuries. Notably, Kohli was also the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup, where he set a new record with 765 runs. BCCI to Allow Parents of Teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on India Tours of Ireland and England: Report.

For fans in India, the India vs England ODI series 2026 will be streamed live exclusively on JioHotstar and broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers in other regions (UK, USA, Australia) are advised to check local listings closer to the series dates for viewing information.

With Kohli's recovery progressing positively, Indian cricket enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation of his inclusion, anticipating his impactful presence against a strong English side. His return would undoubtedly bolster India's ambitions as they gear up for a challenging international calendar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).