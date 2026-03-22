Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has taken to social media to directly address and refute recent media reports suggesting he and other players were planning to take a chartered flight from India to London. The prominent batsman's post aimed to clarify the situation, dismissing what he termed as 'fake news' and urging caution against unverified information circulating in the media. ‘Your Boy is Home’, Prithvi Shaw Reflects on Emotional Delhi Capitals Homecoming Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Insta Story

Virat Kohli Rubbishes Reports of Chartered Flight Demands (Photo Insta@Virat Kohli)

Addressing the Rumours

The speculation gained traction across various news outlets and social media platforms, with reports suggesting that a private flight was being arranged for Kohli to travel to the UK. These reports often cited unnamed sources and hinted at logistical arrangements outside the standard team travel protocols. Kohli's intervention came as a direct response to these claims, which had begun to generate considerable discussion among cricket fans and the wider public.

Virat Kohli's Social Media Response

In a concise and pointed reply shared on his official social media accounts, Kohli unequivocally denied the existence of any demand for a chartered flight. His post quickly garnered significant attention, with fans largely supporting his stance against speculative journalism.

Context and Previous Instances

This incident is not the first time a high-profile cricketer has had to publicly address media speculation. In the past, players have often used their social media platforms to clarify rumours ranging from personal life details to professional commitments. Such direct communication from athletes has become an increasingly common method to bypass traditional media filters and communicate directly with their audience, especially when faced with what they perceive as inaccurate reporting.

Conclusion

Kohli's swift and direct response serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures in the age of rapid information dissemination. His dismissal of the chartered flight rumours underscores the importance of verifying news, particularly in the realm of sports journalism, where fan interest can often fuel the quick spread of unconfirmed stories. The incident highlights the ongoing dynamic between athletes, the media, and the public's demand for accurate and timely information.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).