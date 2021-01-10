Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh joined a host of other former Indian cricketers in reacting to the allegations of racial abuse faced by some of the Indian players during the course of the IND vs AUS third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Sehwag and Harbhajan were joined by VVS Laxman, RP Singh and Wasim Jaffer as they called out the section of the crowd for racially abusing the Indian players. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were reportedly racially abused on day 2 and 3 of the Test match. The players, led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, informed the on-field umpires about the incidents after stumps on the third day. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Live Score Updates.

But unfortunately, the incident occurred again on the fourth day and was once again Siraj was allegedly racially abused by some fans while fielding on the outfield. Sehwag called out the commentators in his tweet for referring to the incident as ‘some sarcastic words” used by the crowd. Police Removes Few Spectators from SCG After Mohammed Siraj’s Repeated Complaint of Racial Abuse During India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 (Watch Video).

“Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism (If you do it is sarcasm but if we do it is racism). Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series,” wrote the former India opening batsman. Take a look at Sehwag’s tweet.

Sehwag Reacts on Allegations of Racial Abuse At SCG

Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism . Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

Harbhajan Singh, who was involved in the infamous ‘monkeygate’ racism-row that rocked the India vs Australia Test series in 2008, also took to social media to share his experiences while touring Australia. Andrew Symonds had accused Harbhajan Singh of abusing him and calling him a ‘monkey’ during the Sydney Test of 2008. Harbhajan was then charged and banned for three games although the charges were dropped later.

“I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ??,” wrote the Turbanator in his post. The monekygate incident had occurred 13 years ago.

Harbhajan Singh Shares His Experiences From Australia Tours

I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 10, 2021

VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer and RP Singh also reacted to the incident. Jaffer shared a meme which said, “In India, guests are treated as Gods.” He referred to the racial abuse faced by some of the Indian players in Australia and that Aussies wouldn’t be treated the same way in India. RP Singh said such behaviour by a section of the crowd was ‘unacceptable’ while Laxman tweeted it was ‘unfortunate to see what’s happening at the SCG’. Take a look at their tweets.

Wasim Jaffer Sarcastically Comments on the Incident At SCG

'Very Unfortunate to See', Says VVS Laxman

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Unacceptable Behaviour By Unruly Fans

Unacceptable behaviour by some unruly fans at SCG. True cricket lovers know, there is no place for racism anywhere. Sad to see that such unfortunate incidents bring cricket and Australia in news for wrong reasons. Hope, CA handles it professionally. #racialabuse #AUSvINDtest — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 10, 2021

The Indian team management had lodged an official complaint with the umpires and also the ICC after play on day 3 over Bumrah and Siraj being racially abused by a section of the fans. Siraj was once again abused on day 4 and later some fans had to be escorted out of the stadium after the umpires and match referee were informed about the incident.

