Ugly scenes took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on day four of the Australia vs India third Test after Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse while fielding near the boundary rope. The incident occurred minutes before the tea break. Following Siraj’s complaint to on-field umpires, police got in action asked a group of spectators to leave the venue. While few spectators were shown the exit door, others around them were directed to relocate. As all this took place, the play was stopped for a brief time and resumed only after police swung into the action. Michael Hussey Slams Racial Abuse at SCG During India vs Australia 3rd Test, Says 'Should Be Banned for Life'.

At the end of day three, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained about the racial abuse by the crowd. Soon, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint with the match officials. “BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being abused by a drunk spectator,” a source told PTI.

India’s tours of Australia in the past have been rocked by controversies and now one more has been added to the list. Just before the start of the third Test, Indian team was alleged of breaching the COVID-19 protocols which snowballed into a controversy as well.

